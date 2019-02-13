STUDIO CITY, CA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yetta Gibson stopped by the CBS Studios in Studio City, California, where she sat down with the ladies of The Talk.
They are in thick of a new season, Carrie Ann Anaba is with the ladies now after the exit of Julie Chen.
They talked about how she has settled in and also how the image of women is evolving, especially after such a strong Grammy's show that featured a lot of female power.
[SECTION: CBS 5 This Morning]
"It's happening more and more and more. It is here to stay and finally it's exciting, it's a time of change," says co-host Eve.
"I don't think we are quite there yet but the fact that we are talking about it being a big deal. I've been in scenarios in business where there is (sic) 10 slots for a certain job and you start getting in a position when you are about to hire six women and four men and you hear someone say something as if it's supposed to look a certain way," says creator of the show, Sara Gilbert. "If it were six men and four women, they wouldn't even notice, I think we are a little too conscious of it still. But I think we are headed in the right direction."
Carrie Ann Anaba talked about settling into the role after the exit of Chen, who left the show after sexual misconduct allegations of her husband, Les Moonves, surfaced. Moonves is the former head of CBS News.
"There is such a wonderful feeling here of mutual respect and warmth and camaraderie and friendship that makes even a transition like moving into really easy," says Anaba. "I felt supported from everyone, including Julie. Julie sent me flowers. She was like the first person to send me flowers. There has been nothing but support from people behind the scenes and in front of the camera."
The Talk airs on CBS 5 weekdays at 1 p.m.
