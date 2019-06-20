PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- About 5 years ago, we caught up with 85-year old Anne Lorimor who hiked Mount Kilimanjaro. She lives in Paradise Valley, and she wanted to make history with that hike by becoming the oldest woman to ever reach the summit.
Someone else from Russia broke that record. So now she's doing it again. She's hoping her hike gets attention and will help raise money for her non-profit that benefits underprivileged kids. Four years later, she is doing it again!
Lorimor is about to set off on her second hike up the tallest stand-alone mountain in the world.
She plans to be even more ready for this hike than she was for the past.
"It was the most challenging thing at that point. Some of it was not difficult, but the day I got a touch of flu it was very, very difficult. I am going to be more prepared and I have a personal trainer and he works me pretty hard," Lorimor says.
Lorimor is hoping the Guinness Book will officially rank her as the oldest person to ever make that hike.
Three generations of her family have helped kids in need, her father owned an orphanage years ago. Lorimor keeps the tradition going with her organization called, Creating Exciting Futures.
"I don't, at my age I don't try to make any speed records. I'm gonna do the age record and that's what I try to do is get up and get down. I want all the time to steer people back to the foundation and the kids cause that's what it's all about," she said. "I like climbing. I don't care if I get records or not.
"It is my mission in life. I do want to help kids because if they don't know what their chances are, they will just sit down and not do anything that's a shame."
Lorimor is planning to take a group of kids on a trip later this year.
She's trying to raise money on this hike to do that.
