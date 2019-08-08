PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A lot of people are working longer or plan to work longer than their parents did.
If that is you, there are some things to keep in mind as you age in the workforce.
A recent study by the Pew Research Center said nearly 30% of baby boomers, people around 55 to 75 right now, are working longer than previous generations.
People are working longer for many reasons. Maybe they want to stay active or maybe they need more money for retirement.
But age discrimination is a real thing.
A recent study showed an increase in people over 50 alleging age discrimination.
There are tons of tweets and memes online making fun of baby boomers for not understanding technology or getting paid too much for doing too little.
But employment experts say those jokes do not fly in the office.
Jennifer Ward is Arizona President of the Employment Council. She said state and federal laws protect workers over the age of 40 years old.
This protects you from age discrimination in hiring, firing, promotions and more.
“People who may be in management and maybe ready for someone to go, you have to be careful about how you’re handling that person,” Ward said. “If they’re still meeting the expectations of their job, you cant ask someone, 'When are you planning to retire?'”
If you think you were treated differently because of your age, there are places you can file a claim.
One is through the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The other is through the Attorney General of Arizona.
