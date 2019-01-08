(3TV/CBS 5) − A new year is the perfect time to fire up those weight loss goals and lately, the Keto diet seems to be the most popular way to drop weight in a hurry.
But one local health coach says Keto is a bad idea and you'll gain the weight back just as quickly as you lost it.
Matt Hoodie owns Transform Scottsdale, a gym near Grayhawk Drive and Scottsdale Road.
He knows the struggles of losing weight and is using that knowledge to help others.
He tipped the scales at more than three hundred pounds when he was just 19 years old and tried every diet in the book to lose it.
"Some of it worked, some of it didn't and I like starved myself into losing the weight and then I really struggled because I started to gain a lot of it back," he said.
He explained that's what happens with most restrictive diets including Keto, the popular low-carb, high-fat diet.
"Nine times out of ten when you do it that way you get to your goal and think, 'Oh this is awesome I'm done.' So you go back to eating regular and you just gain the weight back," he said.
He says Keto is essentially dehydrating your body.
"Your muscles and your liver store carbs and with those carbs they store water so when you take away the carbs you can lose as much as 15 to 20 pounds in water weight," Hoodie said. "If you try to stay Keto or low carb, you stay in this dehydrated state which you can't do forever, but it kind of reinforces Keto in their heads that it's working because the minute they eat carbs their weight goes back up."
Instead, he suggests a more moderate, sustainable eating plan.
"Ask yourself if you can see yourself on this diet when you're 80 years old. If the answer is no, you probably need to think about something else to do," he said.
Hoodie said Keto basically slows our metabolism so when we do introduce carbs back into the picture, our body isn't burning them like it should.
A diet full of veggies, potatoes, oatmeal and good carbs is sustainable and effective.
