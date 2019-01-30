(3TV/CBS 5) -- It's the generation people love to poke fun at: millennials.
But that group is no laughing matter for the golf industry who are keeping close tabs on them.
Millennials are golfing more than baby boomers, according to the National Golf Association, but their way of doing it is not the same.
Stop by any golf course and you will find several types of golfers.
Mark Babbage plays every day.
“It's a difficult sport, I liked difficult sports when I was young,” he said as he practiced a few puts at Encanto Golf Course in Phoenix.
Yes, it is about the fun, but Babbage said he is about the game too, the sport of golf and getting better at it.
And then there is Shawn Garman. He’s meeting up with a buddy for a round and a few beers.
“It allows us to get away from everything for a while,” he said.
Shawn is in his early 30’s, a millennial, and just the type of customer the golf industry is studying.
A recent survey of millennial golfers by Global Golf Advisors says the group (born from 1981 to 1996) does indeed golf.
Their survey, which they say is the most comprehensive to date on millennial golfers, looked at all sorts of habits and desires of the group.
Millennials said the main reason they golf was to hang out with friends. Closely following getting outdoors and competition. The study noted millennials didn't have a lot of interest in business and networking aspects of golfing.
They tend to be frugal, are not in any rush to join a club, according to the survey.
Babbage says he has seen mild tension among some of the older, serious players and younger, carefree millennials, but in the end, the more the merrier he said.
“You want the sport to be popular, you want it to stay alive, I love to see it in a different place,” he said.
This report said one challenge for clubs and golf courses in the future will be to strike that perfect harmony of older players and their traditions with a younger crowd that takes a different approach.
