PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Everyone may be able to relate to this, grandmas house with all of the trinkets and mementos from all of the children.
That can mean a lot of stuff for the kids to inherit.
Some baby boomers may want to think about downsizing so the next generation won't be left to deal with all of the possessions that somehow morph from treasures into junk. Some of those possessions may be valuable too.
"It's all over the board, the top dollar getters," said Rowlan Hill, auctioneer at Blue Leaf Estate Auctions. "It could be a dining room table, it could be a pirates bow, it could be a car. It depends on the brand."
So if you have a ton of stuff, where do you start? The pros say to identify the things you want to keep first and then tag them. Everything that is left behind, get rid of them.
"Call a professional," he said. "We are the ones with 15 to 20 thousand names on the mailing list, we have the buyers."
