SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There was an award winning movie shot entirely in Sun City, Arizona.
A husband and wife who have been in the film industry for years wrote and produced a short movie that won big at the Winnipeg Real to Reel Festival.
[WATCH: Movie shot in Sun City wins at movie festival]
It's called Living The Dream.
The film is about a man who competes with his older brother for wealth, love and loses it all.
Claire Hutchinson and her husband, Terry Porter, have been in the film industry for almost 50 years. They wrote and produced the movie, shooting the entire movie at different places across Sun City. The actors are their Sun City friends, most of them not even actors, which made it even more fun!
"For a lot of them, it was a bucket list [thing]," says Porter. "I would love to be able to do this."
[READ MORE: CBS 5 This Morning stories]
"It was really fun. There was lots of joking and camaraderie. At the same time, they were really professional. When you are older as an actor, it seems, you just really want to do your best and put your all into it," says Hutchinson.
The 15-minute short film, the couple says, took two and half days to shoot and about 4 months to edit. A lot of the scenes were shot at Briarwood Country Club and Trinity Bible Church in Sun City. The church's pastor also starred in the movie.
This couple does a lot of faith based films, so the ending is not what you would expect. The film won third place in the film festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.