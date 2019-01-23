MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More and more unique food is heading to the Phoenix area as it establishes its place for foodies and a brand-new food is hitting the streets in Mesa.
Waffles are a staple to most morning breakfasts, but this new take hails from the streets of Hong Kong.
They're called Bubble Waffles.
They are an egg-based waffle shaped like small circles or bubbles often sold as a Hong Kong street food.
Bubble Waffles are served with sweet items on top or tucked inside.
Genbu Waffles in Mesa just opened up and was the first to bring the sweet treat to the Valley. They have flavors like macha green tea and oreos.
Genbu Waffles was started by young entrepreneurs Alex Cruz and Matthew Wong.
Cruz said now seemed like the perfect time to bring bubble waffles to Phoenix.
"It's a growing city. It's really blossoming. There's a lot happening here, it was a good chance to bring something new to the community," Cruz said.
Genbu Waffles is located on Longmore just south of Southern Ave.
