(3TV/CBS 5) -- The Super Bowl is this Sunday and brands are getting ready to roll out their multi-million dollar commercials. Will the commercials make us laugh or will they get political?
It's a growing trend in TV advertisements. When there's a big TV event, celebrities or companies use it to highlight issues.
A new survey says people want to keep politics out of the game, however.
A Wall Street Journal survey asked people if they want politics in their commercials.
The majority, two thirds, said no.
77 percent of baby boomers overwhelmingly said they have no interest in political topics during the game. It wasn't just them, either.
Nearly half of 18- to 25-year-olds had the same view.
Matt Moore, creative director at OH Partners, a Phoenix advertising firm, isn't surprised.
"In general, everyone is probably tired of it," Moore said. "So I think that is the trend to go away from those types of ads because people are saying we're kind of sick of the conversation, let's just talk about something else."
Moore says brands get political to stir up emotions and get you to think. But maybe this year the goal is to just try and get us to smile or laugh.
Some companies who have made more serious commercials like Air BnB and Anheuser Busch say they will sit this year out.
