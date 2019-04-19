PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- No matter how old you are, it's time to think about retiring, or at least start planning for it.
A new study from the Insured Retirement Institute shows retirement anxiety is at an all-time high.
And as many as 45% of baby boomers have nothing saved for their golden years.
This means more people are having to work longer.
Even if you think you're too late, Trevor Wilde from Wilde Wealth Management said planning is everything.
"Waiting or being in that position and saying 'Well I think i'm behind the 8 ball so I don't want to go in. I might be embarrassed to talk about it.' is the worst thing anybody can do. The reality is, it's never too late to get started and the first step is sitting down with someone," he said.
He also says teach your kids to start planning early, even like in their 20's.
Other tips: if you get a raise, don't spend it.
"One of the biggest mistakes people make is as their income rises, their lifestyle expenses go up even more," he explained.
For more advisement, visit the official site of Wilde Wealth Management.
