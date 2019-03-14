PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Henry Winkler, also known as "The Fonz", was in the Phoenix area this past weekend doing work with several Jewish organizations here in the Valley.
He is an avid sports fan and stopped by the Free Agent Sport store inside of Paradise Valley Mall to meet his fans and sign some autographs.
There was a line out the door, he still has lots of fans who love him from his early role as The Fonz in "Happy Days," and his new stuff too.
Winkler is in his 70s and is still very in front of and behind the camera, doing lots of work in Hollywood. Barry is what he is working on now, an Emmy-winning comedy that airs on HBO.
At his age, he is happy to still be very busy and talks about whats necessary to keep going strong at the age of 73
Winkler has several grandchildren and has written about 19 or so children's books based on himself as a dyslexic child growing up. A lot of people may not have known he struggled with that.
As for a TV reboot on Happy Days, Winkler says it's probably not going to happen.
