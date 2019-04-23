TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Do you want to see the great outdoors, but are not too keen on sleeping on the ground in a tent?
Enter the camper van. The van life lifestyle, as it is known, is wildly popular right now.
David Sodemann wanted to try it out when he took a trip to Maui with his girlfriend.
“It started as a passion, something we like to do on the weekends,” he said.
When Sodemann got back, he wanted to make a camper van for himself.
He reached out to his buddy Brett Ellenson for some help.
“My background is in a machine shop, so working with metal and all that,” Ellenson said.
The two made a couple of vans then started renting them out, but customers wanted more. They wanted to own them.
That was when both guys had the idea to not just rent the vans, but build them and sell them too.
Both eventually quit their day jobs and went all in on Boho Camper Vans. Boho stands for Bohemian.
The tricked out vans have it all. Beds, kitchenettes, sinks and LED lights inside.
“So you can choose what your groove is throughout the night, ” Ellenson said showing off one of the van's features.
The two moved from a small garage to a facility in Tempe and they are now fulfilling orders from people around the globe.
“It was just a lot of research and putting things in,” Ellenson said. "Seeing what would fit and what we would want.”
They get a lot of custom requests for the vans, but so far the oddest request they have had so far was a custom foosball table that will pull out of one of the vans.
Sodemann said it is a lot of work being your own boss, but it has been very rewarding to hear how much fun costumers have in their comfy vans out on the open road.
“We’re creating lifetime experiences and memories, that they always remember,” Sodemann said. “That’s very powerful.”
To see more picture of Boho Camper Vans, check out their Instagram and website.
