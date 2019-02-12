(3TV/CBS 5) -- Every year, 4 million people retire from their jobs. Many are baby boomers leaving their job without passing on key details of the work.
Some of these retirees have had 30 or 40 years on the job, so there is a lot of good knowledge never communicated.
It's more of a problem than you think, according to a survey by Express Employment Professionals.
[SECTION: CBS 5 This Morning]
The survey says 1,500 baby boomers were asked if they shared their knowledge of the job with their employers before they retired.
More than 20 percent said they did not. In addition, 57 percent say they shared some but not all of the information and only 18 percent of pre-retirees fully reported all of the details of their jobs before they left.
Why is this happening? According to the poll, companies are not asking for the information.
If you are looking for a new job, you may want to ask if the previous employee left behind this so called "tribal knowledge" since it could set you up nicely to succeed.
(11) comments
Why should the boomers pass on information to smart axe snot nosed kids who think they know everything. Just like some of the comments here. They do not want to know how to do anything since they have already made up their minds. That is why this country is going down hill and socialists and muslims have been elected to the congress.
Probably has more to do with the timing of hiring a replacement. It is impossible to pass down that much knowledge in a couple weeks. The act of grooming replacements ended a long time ago.
Its not that the Boomers aren't passing on the knowledge... its that the younger generation thinks they know everything already and they aren't listening. I experienced this issue first hand. So, since they are so knowledgeable already, have at it and make your own way. I'm OK with that - we all had to make our own way.
Yeah, baby boomers are indispensable. This ship will never sail again when you're gone.
The reasons for the baby boomers not to pass on the knowledge that they've worked so hard for and have so much pride in the years of working for the same company is because the company have hired a new kid. And I've seen it with my own eyes that the kids that replaced us are disrespectful and lazy !!!
YES!!!
and the BB was laid off for the cheaper salary. you reap what you sow firms.
As the article states ...
"Why is this happening? According to the poll, companies are not asking for the information."
Doesn't surprise me. The baby boomer generation allowed this country to get in this shape. Why would the selfish idiots care about anyone else?
Do those idiots include your parents and grandparents? I would say so based on your ignorance and crappy attitude.
So as the leaders advocate on equality and acceptance of diversity of that equality, you just demonstrated the exact reply of what keeps the inequality on all levels in society going. Agree to disagree, no matter how much other's voices may differ without the need to intercept name calling or insults that keep us all in 'groups' thus precipitating hatred, violence, and crime with early mortality.
