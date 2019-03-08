PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Spring training is our time to shine in Phoenix, but the Valley has so much more to offer than amazing weather and baseball right now.
No doubt you have taken family members hiking in the city or to one of our many fabulous restaurants.
But why not hop in the car and check out some cool spots all within about an hour.
Apache Trail
First up is the Apache Trail on Arizona Highway 88. Check out the Old West in Goldfield’s Ghost Town and then take in the stunning views of the Salt River Canyon. Some of the roads can be windy, so don’t look down!
Carefree
Next up is Scottsdale to Cave Creek. Start off with some Old Town shopping and then hit the road to the foothills. Carefree has a cool public botanical garden. And if you go on Friday, they have a farmer’s market voted one of the best in the valley!
Wickenburg
If you are in the northwest Valley to see the Texas Rangers or Kansas City Royals in Surprise, get on the U.S. 60 and head to Wickenburg.
There’s lots to do in this town with a rich Western history. Check out how the Old Vulture Mine and see how miners worked and lived.
Keep with the theme for a visit to the Desert Caballeros Western Museum in Wickenburg. They have featured world renowned Western fine art and more for 50 years!
If you want to drive a bit further and check out some awesome scenic spots, click here to see Arizona Family’s picks for the most scenic drives in Arizona!
