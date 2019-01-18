(3TV/CBS 5) -- It's something all of us should put more thought into before we stop working, how much of social security should I factor in for my retirement?
According to the Insured Retirement Institute, concerns over social security are the top two worries of baby boomers heading into retirement.
There is a possibility social security benefits could be cut significantly in the near future or maybe go away altogether. Because of this, the study says most upcoming retirees are worried.
I sat down with a financial expert who says some people should be more worried than others.
"If you are relying on that money, it's definitely worth it to think about how worried you should be. I would say people close to retirement should not really be worried," says Lennard Van Der Feltz with Pinnacle Financial Advisors. "If you are starting out, if you are in your 20's, 30's, and we do financial planning for people like that, we essentially create two scenarios: One that says, 'What if social security is available' and 'What if it is not.'"
So prepare for the worst, save your money and rethink relying solely on social security as you plan for your retirement years.
(1) comment
This is pathetic. No data cited, just an opinion from someone who profits from selling financial products. This article is as useless as a shopping cart at a Sears closeout sale.
