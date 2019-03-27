PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you look around the Phoenix area, you'll find a lot more senior living homes popping up.
Some are new constructions, but several are hotels that have been bought and turned into senior apartments.
We found three all within a few miles of each other in the north Valley.
[READ MORE: CBS 5 This Morning stories]
Ron Estes from Life Stream Senior Living said there are two big challenges when building a senior living home: construction cost and the time it takes to get a facility open.
He explained that when you come across a hotel in the right area, a lot of the work is already done for you.
"If you can find a hotel that can serve as a senior living community, then you've addressed, to a large extent, two of the large concerns: one, the cost, certainly there's remodel costs, but you'll typically shorten that time frame required to bring it to market," he said.
He also explained how the demands are changing as baby boomers start to move in.
"They're becoming more tech savvy than ever before, so things like smart phones are becoming more and more important for folks who we think it may not be," he said.
He said we'll see more of these pop up because Phoenix is highly sought after area for older people.
The city has two million residents over the age of 55, half of those are over the age of 65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.