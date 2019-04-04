PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Criminals are getting more and more creative when trying to scam you out of money.
Experts have warned to never give out personal information to people over the phone who are posing as customer service agents with companies like APS and credit card companies calling you at home.
Now, unfortunately, thanks to technology, scammers have the ability to have the name of a reputable company pop up on your caller ID.
To a lot of people, the call seems legit because of what they see. That makes it easy for scammers to get away with convincing you to give up your money.
"There is something called 'spoofing' where someone who is on the other end of the phone call will disguise the caller ID to make it seem like they are calling from an agency or a government official that does not exist," said Felicia Thompson with the Better Business Bureau. "They can make it say whatever they want it to say to convince you to believe their scam."
So don't believe what you see even if it looks like a legitimate business on your caller ID.
Always find the number yourself and call back if you have a funny feeling about the phone call.
(4) comments
I got a call today that showed MY NUMBER on the caller ID. It was a voice message saying my microsoft had been compromised and they needed to change my IP address. Crooks!
If i don't have the contact set up in my phone, I don't answer the call. If it is important/legit, they will leave VM.
I agree with you and this is the same thing I do. If the number isn't in my contact list, I don't answer it. And if they don't leave a voice message, I block the number
Why is spoofing even a thing? Just shut down the service. 99.9% of spoofed calls are spam. Card holder/card member services calls me several times a day. Always an indian caller trying to get credit card numbers. The "IRS" has started calling quite often lately as well. Stop this nonsense please.For the few applications where it's valuable, it doesn't justify the amount of BS that comes along with it.
