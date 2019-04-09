PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Getting older can make it tough to get around and visit family, attend church service or similar things.
However, a local church has a new option for seniors who need a ride.
All Saints Lutheran Church in Deer Valley has partnered up with a new ride share company called Envoy America.
They pick up church members who have trouble getting around or can't drive anymore. Drivers can help seniors get to church or run errands like picking up groceries.
Emma Glaze doesn't drive anymore but loves going to church. She said the service has been very convenient and she trusts the driver to help her.
"Those of us (sic) can't drive, can't see, couldn't get here any other way, we really love it," she said.
Envoy America is in seven state and cities like Phoenix, Dallas and Seattle.
For more information, visit envoyamerica.com.
