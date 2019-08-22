QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Teenage boys have a lot on their minds and usually their little sister isn't one of them. But that isn't the case for one Queen Creek teen whose story is inspiring a group of his peers.
Dylan La Flamme's sister has special needs and he not only makes time for her but has encouraged his friends to do the same.
[WATCH: Queen Creek teen inspiring peers after helping little sister with rare disease]
Dylan is what you would consider a typical 8th grade boy at Newell Barney Middle School. But spend a day with him and you'd quickly realize, he's much more.
He's a leader, an athlete and a fierce supporter of his sister.
"I feel like she's kind of showed me that no matter what life hands you, you can always do something about it," he said.
She has a condition called mitochondrial disease which makes it hard for her body to produce enough energy to function normally.
The two are close and her battle has become his and a part of his identity, too.
They attend the same school, but he wanted to be more involved.
Dylan brought all of his friends into her special education classroom to have lunch with her and "the numbers have just increased and increased."
Now, everyday, every lunch period, a group of kids spends part of their lunch hour there.