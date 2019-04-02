PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Technology is changing the way we do everything, including the way we protect our homes.
In the past you, might hire a professional to come and install a home security system.
But now many companies make security kits that you can install yourself.
CBS 5 This Morning looked at different reviews from around the web to see what popular names are on the market.
SimpliSafe
First up is SimpliSafe. This popular brand costs about $229 and comes with quite a few door sensors compared to others. Reviewers said the setup was easy.
The monthly monitoring fee starts at $14.99. Reviews said they did not like the camera because it only worked indoors and had limited resolution.
Adobe Home Security
Next up is Adobe Home Security. This one does not come with as many sensors as SimpliSafe, but it has a lot of integration features.
It works with Alexa and a lot of third-party apps.
Reviewers said they didn’t like how the sensors were bulky and how you can’t change notifications from the mobile app.
Nest
Nest is also in the DIY home security game. The company is known for its thermostats and cameras.
This is one of the more pricier ones. The Nest system is very slick and stylish. Comes with key fobs that let you disarm alarm by walking through the door.
Reviewers said that the one major con of this system is how expensive it is. The system starts at $399 for the basic setup.
Ring
Last we have Ring. These guys are known for their doorbells you always see catching porch pirates.
This is one of the more affordable ones we saw. $199 gets you one door sensor and a motion sensor.
Reviewers said the door sensors are bulky, but the professional monitoring was among the cheapest at $10 a month.
To see more options out there check out some reviews by PC Mag, Digital Trends and The Verge.
