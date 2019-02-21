(3TV/CBS 5) -- Have you heard of that popular show on Nextflix “Tidying up with Marie Kondo”? It's all about people needing to clean up their homes.
But for some people it goes far beyond a messy house when clutter becomes a compulsion.
Hoarding can affect older adults and become a real problem.
It's a disorder that can tear apart families too.
The area agency on aging in Phoenix offers a free 14-week therapy program for people dealing with this issue.
Heidi Donniaquo (donny-ah-koh) says people hoard newspapers, bills and magazines ... NOT because they want the stuff, but because it fills a void.
Just like an addict abuses a substance.
She said it can create a safety hazard in the home and lead isolation in older adults.
She said their group-therapy program has been a great help to Arizonans.
“I think the best part is that they are taking back their life. Self-esteem is increasing, in the group they are finding people with similar thought processes and behaviors so they are not feeling alone.”
If you have a grandparent or a loved one who needs help with hoarding you can contact the Area Agency on Aging in Phoenix for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.