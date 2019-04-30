PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Not only is she dancing, but she's teaching dance at Phoenix's Center Dance Ensemble.
She says she was bitten by the dance bug when she was just 4-years-old thanks to her dad who himself was a ballroom dancer and insisted she take classes.
"A thousand people stood up in the auditorium, it was a huge school, they stood up and applauded and I was caught," she said. "I mean, that was the moment and I never looked back."
She said it's her life-long passion guiding young dancers on the floor and in life.
"I have enough experience that I can give them advice. Now not like my kids who do not take my advice, but my dancers look up to the old one," she laughed.
In her seven decades of dance she admits there have been changes.
"I will show them a movement. I'll be choreographing and two seconds later I can't remember what I did, but they remember."
"I used to be so 'on that.' I could remember every moment of what I choreographed and now it's a little bit of a challenge," she said.
Dozens of her students have gone on to become professional dancers and others have had kids who she now teaches.
And that is what keeps her going.
"They will always remember Mrs. Cohen. That's my legacy," she said.
