PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Do you have a cell phone you spent a lot of money on but barely know how it use it?
Don't worry, you're not alone!
Some people know how to text, talk and maybe take a photo. And that's it!
[WATCH: AARP offers seniors cell phone training classes]
AARP has a pretty popular class to help you learn how to use your cell phone, tablet and other technology.
With phones costing more than $1,000 in some cases, learning your way around it isn't a terrible idea said class instructors.
CBS 5 This morning visited one of the classes in Tempe. It was a packed house with people wanting to learn how to get the most out of their mobile devices.
The tech workshops cover everything from editing photos, to security to maps and navigation and more.
[READ MORE: CBS 5 This Morning stories]
Don Frasier was there to learn how to use his iPad.
For Don, it is all about keeping in touch with family.
“Everything is on it,” he said. “My kids are on it, my grand kids are on it, and I can communicate back and forth with them. So I want to learn how to use it efficiently."
To find out when the next class in your area is being held, stop by the AARP website for details.
