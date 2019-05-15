PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The future of medicine is on your phone or tablet.
Doctors at the Muhammad Ali Parkinson's Center aren't letting distance get in the way of treating their patients.
[VIDEO: Parkinson's center using technology for patients]
Instead, they are using technology as a treatment tool.
Tele-conferencing with patients who aren't able to make regular visits to the clinic.
Doctor Holly Shill with the center's Legacy Care Program says face-to-face visits are always good, but this provides benefits you can't get in a doctor's office.
"We had a patient where we were just following them along as they were walking through their hallway so I could see how they were moving through their home, a very unique aspect you wouldn't get in a clinic," she said.
She said they were losing a lot of patients as their Parkinson's progressed so this is a good way to keep that connection.
