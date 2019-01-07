(3TV/CBS 5) − When you were younger, you had to take a class to be able to drive, but now in your older years, doing the same thing can save you money.
It is called the smart driver course and drivers we spoke to say a little time benefited them in a big way.
John Smith couldn't tell you the last time he took a class on driving.
“I've been driving for more than 40 years, I'm 65,” he said.
But Smith and handful of other mature drivers sat in a south Phoenix classroom to get a refresher.
It is all part of AARP's Smart Driver Course which covers everything from basic skills, to how medications can impact your driving.
The class also had a lot of interesting statistics, like which day of the week is the peak day for crashes in Arizona. According to Arizona DPS statistics, that day is Friday.
This is not just about stats, it's about saving drivers money. Smith and the others here could see a discount on their insurance.
Instructor Ellen Winkler says he likes that the class empowers older drivers while helping them cut back on costs.
“I look at it that way, plus they get knowledge and knowledge is good.”
Smith said he was happy to take the class because older adults do not always feel secure driving and sometimes feel left out.
“This is a way for them to grasp hold to what has changed technology wise,” he said. “Things they can do to better themselves behind the wheel.”
