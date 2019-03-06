(3TV/CBS 5) -- As technology becomes more advanced, the better the chances con artists, scammers and other criminals can take advantage of you and steal your money.
Forbes reported that in 2010, a fifth of Americans over 65 said they had been victims of some type of financial fraud or abuse. So how do you protect yourself?
"It's really unfortunate because we see year after year these scam artists really going after seniors. In particular, the grandparent scram is pretty widely spread. This is when someone pretending to be someone's grandchild," says Felicia Thompson with the Better Business Bureau.
Not only did that happen to Leslie Watson's father-in-law, she too was scammed out of $2500 by a "contractor" who asked her for a down payment and never repaired her roof or replaced her money.
Thompson says in this digital and social world we live in now, scammers don't have look too far to get what they need to be successful.
"They are using maybe information they find on social media because we post our entire lives on social media. They use that against these grandparents and pretend to be their grandchild, maybe they are pretending to be out of the country or they got arrested, they need legal help," she says.
The nations first Elder Abuse Forensic Center put out some tips on how to avoid becoming targets of financial abuse.
NEVER do business with someone knocking on your door. NEVER give any money or do business with someone calling you. Those two rules will prevent 99% of the fraud. My mother got a call from someone claiming to be my son in jail and needed her to wire several thousand $$. Since he was an Army Ranger in Kosovo at the time she just laughed at him and hung up.
