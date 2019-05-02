PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Do you even lift, bro?
That may be the competitive trash talk you would expect from some young men, but what about a woman in her mid 70s?
There is a woman in Phoenix doing just that and it is a good reminder that you can do anything you put your mind to even in older age.
“I am very proud of what I do,” Sharon Salomon said.
Salomon is not talking about how she made it to the gym today, because at 74-years-old getting motivated to exercise can be a drag.
Salomon is actually a competitive power lifter. We at CBS 5 This Morning sat down with her as she was pumping iron with her trainer Nate Souza at FAST, a gym in north Phoenix.
She has been at this for eight years, competes in the Arizona Senior Olympics and lets her shirt do all the talking at the gym. "Old Ladies Lift" is scrawled across her workout shirt.
“My father was a New York City cop,” she said. “I’m not afraid of anything.”
And that means no fear squaring up against the 200-plus pounds she can dead lift.
Salomon of course gets odd looks when she tells people about her heavyweight hobby.
“Ah, they think I’m crazy,” she said with a smile. “They always ask me, 'don't you hurt yourself? How are your knees?'”
But Sharon said none of that is an issue because she stays active.
“She motives everyone who hopes to be doing that at that age,” her trainer Souza said.
He said she inspires a lot of people younger than her at the gym.
“I just really want people my age, older and younger, to be active, to find something they enjoy,” Salomon said.
