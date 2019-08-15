PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Uber set the stage for services on demand right from your phone.
Now you can have a photo shoot whenever you want through a new app similar to Uber with services available here in Arizona.
AJ Colores is a very experienced photographer who has done work in creating pictures of all kinds.
"I've been doing this for over 10 years, a long time," Colores says.
We were there as he was directing a shoot for a music video for a new artist, Daniel Turley. When Colores is not working major shoots, he is busy with work like shooting headshots. We followed along as did work for IT company, Tech One, wanting pictures are for its new website.
He got this job through a photography on demand service called Snappr. It's like the 'Uber' of photo shoots.
"They will log on to the service, fill out the amount of time they will need, as low as 30 minutes up to 5 to 8 hours. Snappr lets me know. They give me the information to contact the client, and I deliver the photos within 48 hours," Colores says.
Requests through Snappr, AJ says, are coming from all walks of life.
"A big portion of it is headshots for Linkedin, social media, another big user of this service is real estate agents, their home, home photos, or drone shots, or things like that. Another big one I'm new to is maternity, engagements, a lot more family type of stuff," Colores says.
The app provides good money for AJ, and people and companies are able to get these shoots when they want them.
"People want content. They want to be in the feed every day. They want to have that content built up to use. Our new consumer base is just people, anybody that wants quality photos. Whether it be for a brand or just for their personal needs. People want to have a good representation of what's going on in their lives," Colores says.
