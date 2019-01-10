GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- At 87 years old, most of us would be happy to walk down the block without getting winded.
But that is not stopping some people playing in one unique and competitive softball league in the valley.
This is all happening in the Goodyear, AZ at the Pebble Creek 55+ community.
There you can find a group of older adults who do not act like it!
They have been playing some serious softball there for nearly 25 years!
Players said while it is super competitive, they are all great friends off the mound.
The youngest player starts at 55 and the oldest is almost 90 years young!
Fred Dresser laughs, saying softball does keep them in shape, but they do need to take it easy sometimes.
“Everybody's got a 20-year-old brain trying to tell a 70-year-old body 'You can do this!', and the body looks back and says ''OK brain, get ready for the pain',” he said.
The league isn’t small either, their are 168 players on 14 co-ed teams.
To learn more about the softball team head to their website.
