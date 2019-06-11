PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Are you looking to make some extra cash on the side?
A new app that has been available in other big cities just came to Phoenix.
The app is called Wonolo and it is pretty much a temp service at your fingertips.
The jobs could be anything from pizza delivery to working in a warehouse sorting items.
They tend to be jobs that pay around minimum wage.
To get started you download the app, do a background check and upload a photo and then you are ready to go.
You get paid through direct deposit, so you will need to link a bank account if you want to get paid.
Arizona’s Family scrolled through and saw jobs for Papa Johns, some fulfillment services and more.
To find out more about Wonolo check out their website.
