PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you have ever had an injury, you know how time consuming pain rehab can be.
But what if you could heal quicker with an app right on your phone?
Arizona State University had an innovation contest and invited bright young student minds from around the country to come up with life-changing technology.
One of the big winners was Kristine Khieu and Surabhi Kalyan from the University of California San Diego for her invention called SoleMate Solutions.
It is a smart shoe insole that talks with an app on your phone.
The insoles measure pressure points on both feet so rehab patients can track their form in real-time.
It will show what side you may be cheating on to avoid pain and show where to focus your rehab. Before this, this was only done in a doctor’s office.
Khieu said geriatric doctors have a lot of interest, saying her app could also help with fall prevention.
“After a fall happens, we want someone to be notified or people to help, but what if we could detect someone being more at risk for a fall early on?” she said. “That’s huge. So we are working on that research right now.”
Khieu said the app will hopefully be ready by the end of the year and the price point will be around 200 dollars with the smart shoe insole.
