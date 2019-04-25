(3TV/CBS 5) -- Maybe you are one of thousands of Americans retiring and considering moving to Mexico.
A new survey done by Expats in Mexico reveals more than 80 percent of baby boomers say they will retire in Mexico. Half say they will make the move in the next two years.
The Mexican government reports more than 1.2 million people from different countries were living in Mexico through 2017.
Steve Schwab is the co-founder of Casago, a property management and vacation rental company with 2,300 properties in the U.S. and Mexico.
He says make sure you have a solid plan to make the move before jumping in.
"We've had a lot of boomers who bought in the early 2000s, late 1990s and now that they have gone into retirement, in the golden years, they are actually moving into these properties and moving into Mexico. If you are thinking about moving into Mexico there are a couple of things you should look out for. Try it before you buy it. Make sure the city you are choosing has good accessibility to come back. A lot of people might move to a city that it is difficult to go back and forth to. Make sure that the healthcare fits your needs," says Schwab.
Most retirees who relocate to Mexico are from the U.S. and Canada.
The cost of living and great weather year-round are two of the main reasons why they choose to retire there.
