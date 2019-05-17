PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some older adults are downsizing and setting up shop in amenity rich and convenient apartment complexes.
But there are some who still choose to stay in the homes they raised their kids in and this is creating a big problem, believe it or not, for millennials.
Why? Well, there seems to be a trend of younger adults finally deciding to buy more homes. Freddie Mac says some of the older homes, which have more space and hold more value, are not on the market because baby boomers are choosing to stay and "age in place."
This means prices are higher because of the lower inventory of homes.
"Millennials are not looking for your cookie cutter homes in your traditional set up," he said. "They are looking for homes that have unique aspects to them, different layouts, different formats, and functionality, many of which they can find in these older homes."
"You see, with the baby boomer generation, most of them retained their homes in the downturn of the great recession, in the early 2000s, because they didn't feel a need to move," Tyler Hixon, real estate strategist with OpenDoor said. "But as that generation gets older and they start looking for final destination, we are gonna see an influx of these properties coming into the market its still a few years out but we will see a pretty big shift."
A home-buying survey by Value Insured Homebuyer shows only 48% of millennials believe buying a home is a good idea, many of them saying prices are too high.
So for the ones who have decided to buy, they want to get more bang for their buck and will have to wait until the boomers get out of their homes to do that.
