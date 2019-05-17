Start your mornings with anchor Yetta Gibson weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. on CBS 5 This Morning. Her passion is telling great stories, getting out and about to meet and talk to people in the community, and making what she calls "that comfortable connection" with her viewers.



Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.