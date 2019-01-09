PHOENIX (CBS5) --It is a new year and you may be looking for a new job. Nowadays companies are trying to attract good workers with good office perks. There are some good ones offered by well known companies.
At Facebook, not only do regular employees get perks like $4,000 in newborn baby expenses and $3,000 a year in babysitting expenses. Interns do well too! Facebook offers free housing for interns. Some of them earn more than $7,000 per month.
Starbucks provides full tuition reimbursement for its employees, through Arizona State University.
American Express offers a pretty awesome parental leave policy: Up to five months of fully-paid leave for both mom and dad.
At Google, not only does the retirement plan allow employees to be fully vested from their first day with a 401k match of 100 percent. They can also enjoy beer and wine in the office on Fridays.
All of this listed on wallethub.com.
So what about companies in the Phoenix area? What kinds of perks are they offering?
We went looking and found some on bestcompaniesz.com.
Law firm, Quarles and Brady was one of them. They give people a catalog to choose gifts for themselves when they reach certain work anniversaries.
"That catalog has pretty interesting things: A watch perhaps, but jewelry, furniture, camping gear and even fine art work. I think perks are fabulous. I think a lot of it is trying to come up with a culture. We spend so much time away from our family. We want to make sure it's friendly and a fun place to work," says Leonardo Loo, Managing Partner at Quarles and Brady.
AmeriSleep, a mattress and sleep accessory company, offers, among other things, naps during the work day for their employees.
"It's something I thought, when I started working here was a joke. Like people can't nap at work. And I would go in there and people would be in there napping. It's something we found gives you a nice little boost for the rest of the day," says David Close, Content Manager with AmeriSleep.
"When I get a chance during my lunch time I try to knock out [a nap] here. You need that time away from work, a small 14 minute gets you energized and keeps you going throughout the day," says Jason Guanso, Data Coordinator with AmeriSleep.
