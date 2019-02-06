(3TV/CBS 5) -- Gone are the days of a good commercial or major product brand influencing peoples choices on what to buy. The internet has completely shaken up how people spend their money.
People are now discovering new products and services through social media and through simple Google searches.
[SECTION: CBS 5 This Morning]
For companies, advertising there can be much cheaper than buying commercials. The time it takes to eventually convince a customer to make the purchase depends on the generation.
"Over the last 20 years, what has happened is where these large brands could typically go out and just dominate an advertising space, those moments are now filled with phones and every possible area you look you are being marketed to," says Joel Coen, chief digital officer with Commit Agency, a digital marketing firm in Chandler. "It's become a lot more difficult for the larger brands to kind of keep up.
"With boomers, they are far more intentional with what they do with the search. Once a search has happened in that demographic, it's typical they will make a connection purchase faster than others will that weren't use to the choices,"
Data researched by Morning Consult Poll claims major brands like Campbell's, Heinz and Oscar Meyer, just to name a few, are still the go-to's for some of the loyal older shoppers. In the same study, Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark were the two top brands preferred by boomers.
