PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Looking for a job is not what it used to be. The days of mailing a paper resume are long gone.
Now, people go to jobbing websites to find jobs and put themselves out there.
[READ MORE: CBS 5 This Morning stories]
One of the big websites you want to be on is LinkedIn, according to employment experts. It is pretty much Facebook for the jobbing world!
CBS 5 This Morning sat down with Jennifer Ward of the Arizona Employment Council for some LinkedIn profile ideas.
First off, she said, do not try to hide your age. She said embrace your experience and try to highlight that baby boomers come with a wealth of practical knowledge.
Make sure you have a clear profile picture where you are smiling!
You do not need to put your entire career on your profile, just list recent work and what will really pertain to the job you want today. Don't go back more than 20 years.
On LinkedIn you can find friends or connections, Ward said use that to your advantage.
“Remember back to those people you knew three or four jobs ago and connect with them on LinkedIn,” Ward said. “Especially if you can let them know that you are looking for something, that could be a great source for a new job.”
Ward said much like Facebook, you can like and share different articles on Linkedin. But she warns that everyone can see what you are "liking." So be sure not to like something that may be controversial or inappropriate.
“Don’t ever like something you wouldn’t want to talk about in an interview,” Ward said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.