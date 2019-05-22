PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thanks to technology, looking for a job no longer requires you to go to a business to fill out an application. Everything is done online.
The good news is you don't have to leave your couch to job search. The bad news is once you click apply, what happens next feels like a mystery. You see a job posted online. In a few clicks, you have applied, just like that!
[VIDEO: Applying online or in person: Which is easier?]
Now you wait for someone, anyone to call. An email, something to assure you your application has not gone into a black hole.
"A lot of the online job sites have the ability to click apply, apply, apply. So many people are doing that," says Cheryl Naumann, chief human resources officer at the University of Phoenix.
"Applicant tracking systems do have formulas where they are searching for certain keywords that are designed to be a match for the job," says Naumann.
If your application doesn't include those keywords, your resume may never be seen. This can makes online job hunting tough.
"Applying online is inevitable. I think it's the key to getting into any larger organization," Naumann says.
Kristy Bach is the CEO of the finders, a firm that helps people in person find part time and full time jobs in the fields of technology, HR and finance.
"We staff anything really at the $40,000 a year level all the way up to C-level executives," Bach says.
Yes, the process to land a job starts online but, at Bach's firm, resumes end up quickly in the hands of humans.
"At the end of the day, it's a people business. So we are all about connecting with candidates. We don't want candidates to feel like they are a number," says Bach.
But, not every company has this in mind when trying to fill a job opening, so it's up to you get the company's attention.
"If you know people who sit and work in that company that you have an interest in, tap them on the shoulder and ask them if they can help you get your resume on that hiring leader's desk," Bach says.
Jobs in technology are hot right now and not just for highly skilled IT-type workers.
"When I joined the company 10 years ago, we were partnering with organizations that I would call our technology companies and literally when you fast forward 10 years and really every single company in any industry is leveraging technology to move their business forward," says Bach.
[READ MORE: CBS 5 This Morning stories]
Makes sense, as to why you see many job openings advertised online.
So just as you would try to standout as an applicant in person, same applies when you click apply online.
"Otherwise you are going to be one of hundreds or even more applicants, so can you find the hiring manager, can you place a phone call afterwards to express your interest in the job," says Naumann.
