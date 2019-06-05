PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The US job market is humming with near-record unemployment.
In fact, some employers say they are having a tough time finding people because workers have a lot of options.
An easy way to think about this is to think about how things were during the great recession. There were not enough jobs to go around, so you maybe took the first thing you saw.
So how can you try and use this market to your advantage if you’re job hunting?
Employment experts say now is the time to try and ask for more money if you are job hunting.
There are no guarantees you will get it, and every profession is different, but the odds are better than say during the worst part of the recession.
If pay does not work, look at benefits like vacation or the ability to work from home.
You might get what you ask for in today's market.
Ladino Bryson is with vCandidates, a job recruiting firm. She said if more money before you start is not an option, ask about getting more money after you have been there six months as a way to prove your worth.
“It may be with a retroactive pay increase so you will be able to receive a bonus, or maybe a step up in the position,” Bryson said.
As far as walking away from a job over pay, well that all depends on if you have something lined up or how confident you are that there is another job waiting for you.
So use caution because every job is different!
