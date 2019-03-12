PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Industry experts say it is is one of the fastest growing jobs out there, home care for the elderly.
This is people helping around the house with our parents, or grandparents.
Government stats say by 2035, there will be 78 million people who are over the age of 65. For the first time in history older adults will outnumber children, according to United State Census Bureau.
But who is going to help take care of our parents and grandparents as they age?
That's where home care workers come into play.
These are people who help mainly with non-medical things, whether it’s helping older adults get dressed, cook meals or cleaning around the house.
This industry is growing fast, and in some cases the pay is not great and the shifts not ideal, making it hard to retain home care workers. There has a been a push in the industry for better pay recently.
Marty Despain is with Home Instead Senior Care, a company that provides home care workers.
He said one way to help with the shortage is good pay and trying to attract people who are naturally-born caregivers.
The shortage, he said, isn’t all bad news, adding he sees it as an opportunity for the industry to highlight the growing field with potential.
“We have caregivers that, eventually, people come owners of the agencies,” Despain said. “So there is a growth path of that’s the direction you want to go.”
Marty said home care work is great for people looking to start in the medical field, like nurses wanting to get some ground level experience.
Retired folks who are compassionate and maybe looking for part-time work in their golden year to stay busy, may also find the home care industry a good fit.
