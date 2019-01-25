(3TV/CBS 5) -- So many hikes, so little time. Arizona offers so many trails, but which one to choose.
We've done the work for you by looking up some of the highest-rated trails out there.
I went with biggest website out there when it comes to trails and hiking, All Trails. It's kind of like Yelp of trails.
These are a few that made the top 20 list. It's important to remember I didn't include hikes that were hard or needed a reservation.
This is a pretty short list too, so there many more if you want to check them out.
Devil’s Bridge, Sedona: This is a famous hike that offers sweeping Sedona views. It’s rated as moderate.
Most people can do it this hike, but the very end requires a little climbing.
It is a pretty popular hike, so plan on company on the trial.
West Fork Trail, Sedona: The next hike is also in Sedona. This spot is amazing. I once heard a hike say it has many features that reminded him of Zion National Park.
West Fork is very easy, flat and comes with great views along Oak Creek. Just about anyone can do this hike.
Horton Creek, Mogollon Rim: Over to the Mogollon Rim we go for one of my favorite hikes, Horton Creek Trail.
This is an out-and-back trail that isn’t too busy. It’s flat and has lots of shade while you follow a creek. It you hike the entire way, you’re rewarded with a waterfall!
Bring a camera, this is one photogenic hike
Inner Basin Trail, Flagstaff: Heading north we find the Inner Basin Trail just outside of Flagstaff. This trail is a must-see in the fall as the Aspens change color flashing a vibrant yellow.
It’s a pretty easy hike and doesn’t require a lot of climbing. April through October is the best time for this trail since the area gets pretty cold in the winter.
Seven Falls Trail, Bear Canyon: In southern Arizona a fan favorite is Bear Canyon to Seven Falls Trail. This is a very popular trail outside of Tucson.
This is a more moderate trail with some steep areas.
There’s a creek and a waterfall at the end. It’s a long trail, so be prepared!
