GOLD CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) − In our older age we think about slowing down and taking it easy but one group of ladies is taking it all off! Well, kind of.
A group of women in Gold Canyon is raising money for cancer research with a calendar that is turning heads.
The women appear nude in the calendar, but it was some creative photography that helped give the illusion they were in the buff.
Nan Lawrence, or Miss May, as she's known these days, was a bit apprehensive about stripping down to nearly nothing for the hottest thing to hit Gold Canyon in years.
“To see people that are sometimes grouchy, walking along, to see them, and them glancing through it, they can’t wait see the next picture,” Lawrence said. “I think it's brought a lot of joy.”
The ladies are still beaming after the enormous success of their spread which sold out quickly. The nearly-nude calendar is filled with women ages 55 plus.
Gayle Burroughs said the photo shoot was empowering.
She hatched the idea to shoot the photos around their retirement community, highlighting the different events there from Monday donuts to happy hour by the pool.
“They’re all saying ,well good for you!,” Burroughs said. “'You’ve got a lot of nerve to do this and that feels good.'”
Cathy Callahan said it was kind of fun to get out and do some modeling, something that’s usually done by flawless 20-somethings. She said they didn’t even airbrush the pictures.
“But that’s because we don’t know how to do it,” she said laughing.
While there were plenty of laughs during and after the shoot, Nan said the real fun was when she sent her son a copy of the calendar without warning him what was inside.
“He kind of went, that’s my mom!” she said. “When he got to May. And that’s Gayle! So he was completely surprised.”
All of the money raised will go to Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center.
If you would like to buy a calendar, they are $15. You can email Cathy at cathy-cal@hotmail.com.
