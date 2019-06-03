GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The days of going to a video store to rent a movie were some of the best times for some people. Those times ended after Blockbuster Video shut down and streaming media took over.
But there is movie rental business still making those moments possible here in the Valley. Superstar Video is older than the guy who runs it. 36-year old Matt Mason's family opened it up in 1979. He basically grew up here.
"Yep. My first job really working at 15," says Mason.
He says hes not surprised this store is still in business going into it's 40th year.
"Not shocked. I think the tangible product is more what -- I am collector of things, so I want something physical in my hand more than in the digital age," he says.
Apparently, a lot of people feel that way about movies.
"Yeah, you can compare it to books, music and even video games now. Everything is digital or physical," says Mason.
Millennials and Gen X-ers lead the way when it comes streaming movies and media.
A report by the Chicago Tribune says more baby boomers are cutting the cord too. Thanks to Blu-ray and 4K, even baby boomers prefer a theater-like experience at home.
Folks who don't fall into these categories are the ones keeping this Glendale business very alive and kickin'.
The popularity streaming content and even movie boxes affected business, but it wasn't detrimental, just an adjustment.
"It affected the cost of the movie i would say. It's always changing. Five years from now who knows what it's going to be. It doesn't change in a sense that people want a place a drop down menu or something like that," Mason says.
How much longer does he plan to keep Superstar around? '
"As long as people will have me as long as they keep coming to see me to get their movies, I will stick around," Mason says.
Matt says he gets his inventory from distributors like Target, Walmart, Best Buy even Ebay.
