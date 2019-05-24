PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Video games aren't just for kids anymore. It has exploded into a billion dollar international industry and Grand Canyon University is getting in on the action.
GCU has a club on campus dedicated to the growing sport.
"It's a first person shooting where you have to take objections on a map," said Justen Johns, student at GCU.
Johns is a part of GCU's varsity Overwatch team.
He tried explaining the game as best as he could to someone not familiar with video games.
"Sit in an area to capture a point," he said. "You have to, you move around on a map. Basically, you have to eliminate the enemy."
To the regular person, it's complicated. But Overwatch is the game Johns and his teammates play against gamers across the globe and this ain't Mario Brothers were talking here.
Albert Lee is the leader of the esports club at GCU. His team is good, they qualified to compete in an inaugural collegiate esports championship competition in Houston put on by ESPN.
"A recent world championship match for a game called league had more viewership and interest back in 2018 than the Super Bowl," Lee said. "Just like an athlete in college, they are juggling athletics, they are also juggling everything else in their lives, practicing 20 to 30 hours a weekend."
For the match in Texas, GCU lost but ranked in the top 8 out of the 400 schools competing. Johns and his team are always practicing, getting better and just like anyone of them, could possibly "go pro."
How much can a pro in esports make? On the low-end, $60,000. On the high-end, there have been lists that put it as high as $4 million.
