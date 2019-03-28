PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are a lot of ways college students can gain experience in their field while still in college.
Grand Canyon University has a very hands-on way to help those interested in hospitality get the job!
"I love people. I love getting to make an experience for people and being that point of contact, and just being the friendly face like if you need something i am here for you," said Marisa Becker, a hospitality management major at GCU.
Becker is wanting to be in the business of planning big events. She's already had a great internship.
"I was able to shadow for an Amazon event that had 30,000 people back in my hometown in Vegas, I was like, 'Wow this is something I really want to do every single day,'" said Becker.
Soon to be graduating, Becker works at the GCU hotel. It's not just a place to stay for students.
"Once I started working here I realized how many outside guests and how many guests that we actually do get," said Becker.
"The hotel is open to the general public just like any hotel. However, we have GCU students who make the dream come true every day," said General Manager Brett Cortwright.
He is a career hospitality expert with major experience with hotel chains like the Four Seasons and the Ritz Carlton. He helps students get their feet wet for a career in this business.
"[Students] are involved in every aspect of running the hotel. This coming semester, we will be implementing our student GM position so I have to share the spotlight a little bit," said Cortwright.
The GCU hotel building once was a Quality Inn that moved. GCU acquired the building and made roughly $7 million dollars in renovations from below the carpets to the ceilings.
There are 155 rooms and a restaurant too. Jabari Corbin is the pastry chef at Canyon 49, earning his master's degree.
"What I've learned is that it takes a lot to do every aspect of the business in a restaurant. I don't get pigeon-holed to any particular area or department." said Corbin.
