PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Few things are certain in life except for death and taxes.
Like it or not we will all have to deal with a funeral at some point in our lives.
But like many industries out there, the funeral industry is also changing.
[VIDEO: How funerals are changing in Phoenix area]
Ethan Bueler, vice president of the Arizona Funeral, Cemetery and Cremation Association said one of the most noticeable changes over the years is the amount of people choosing to get cremated.
Bueler, the funeral director at Wyman Cremation and Burial Chapel, said 30 years ago about 25% of people were cremated in Arizona.
These days he said it has flipped, with about 75% of people getting cremated instead of a traditional ground burial.
Bueler said cost is a big part of it and not as many people are into the traditional or religious burial.
More and more are going for a green-type of burial with ashes planted along side of a tree as a way to remember someone.
Recently, Luke Perry’s daughter said he was buried in a biodegradable mushroom suit after he died from a stroke.
The company that makes the "mushroom suit" said “the end result of being buried in the 'Infinity Burial Suit,' or any of Coeio’s products, is that bodies are transformed into vital nutrients that enrich the earth and foster new life.”
Bueler said some families are also ditching the somber ceremony too, instead opting for a celebration-of-life ceremony.
He said other industries are trying to seize on this change, with places like hotels offering up space for funerals.
“They are finding another avenue to offer to people a celebration of life, come and stay at the hotel, have this wonderful event, in a beautiful place,” Bueler said.
Bueler said jewelry to remember someone is also becoming very popular.
A small amount of ashes are stored in a locket so people can always be close to someone who has passed.
