(3TV/CBS 5) -- Maybe you are staying on track with your New Year's resolution. Maybe you have signed up for products or programs to help you stay focused.
The Arizona Better Business Bureau is warning though, to watch your accounts, because a lot of those services you signed up for could have tricked you into agreeing to a long contract, that may come with stiff rules that make it hard for you to get out of.
For example, some of companies throw out offers and fool customers through tricky advertising, calling the services or products "free trials."
"It could be lots of different products, from weight loss pills, to creams, facials, things like that. But the problem is that a free trial offer is really misleading," says Felicia Thompson with the Arizona BBB. "You are not really getting the product in enough time to receive it, evaluate whether you like it or not, and then also send it back. Sometimes that $1.95 for shipping and handling turns out to be a lot more money."
BBB says to also know companies are aware people are in a different state of mind in the early part of the year.
They know people think they are going to change their habits and they lure customers in with marketing which feeds into those thoughts.
