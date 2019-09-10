PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A backyard can be one of the best parts of your home, but if there is no shade that sun can be brutal.
But there is a program that can help fetch you a free tree to get some much-needed shade.
[WATCH: Get a free tree with Phoenix-area program]
It is called the Utility Shade Tree program and it is for Salt River Project customers.
Each year, Trees Matter, a non-profit dedicated to increasing the tree canopy in the Valley, teams up with SRP to give away around 5,000 shade trees a year.
They are four- to six-foot desert adapted saplings.
SRP customers can get up to two trees once they take the free workshop that will show you the best place and way to plant the tree.
On a Saturday in August hundreds of people learned about how to make shade around their house during one of those workshops.
Arizona’s Family spoke to Adam Farni who was at one of those workshops and he said he is excited for the new trees to make his backyard more usable.
[READ MORE: CBS 5 This Morning stories]
“We got artificial grass, we had all rocks before,” he said. “We wanted to make our backyard more of an entertainment place, a place to have dinner and breakfast during the nice weather.”
Trees can make a huge difference in temps, making buildings 20-degrees cooler is placed correctly.
To learn more about the Utility Shade Program head to Tress Matters website.