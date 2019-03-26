MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Spring is here and now is the perfect time to do some planting in the garden!
Not all of us have green thumbs but don’t worry, CBS 5 This Morning has some easy ideas to help get you on your way.
The Mesa Public Library offers free gardening glasses through the end of April!
Whether it is flowers or succulents, our warm weather is perfect for your plants to set down some roots and get to blooming.
There is of course "Gardening 101" and classes that cover soils and fertilizers.
Below are times and descriptions of the classes from the City of Mesa.
Garden Like a Pro: Changing with the Seasons
Saturday, March 30, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Your garden has sprouted, and you're finally enjoying the fruits of your labors. What happens next? Join us for the final session of our spring Garden Like a Pro series and learn from Kaylee Colter how to extend your current growing season, transition from one season to the next, and harvest and save seeds for later planting.
Mesa Public Library is partnering with Laura Ward with the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension to offer a series of free master gardener classes during March and April at Red Mountain Branch, 635 N. Power Road:
Master Gardening: Vegetable Gardening
Thursday, March 28, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Gardening in the desert isn't always easy, but it is entirely possible to be harvesting something from your garden every week of the year in Arizona! Arizona Master Gardener Laura Ward will talk about the University of Arizona desert gardening calendar, her experiences in the U of A demo garden and how to kick your backyard garden up a few notches.
To see more classes, visit the City of Mesa website.
