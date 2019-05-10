PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Looking to buy a business? The California Association of Business Brokers reports an approaching flood of baby boomers selling their businesses.
An estimated 12 million companies are expected to go up for sale in the next decade. For a person who has spent most of their life running their companies, selling it isn't always an easy transaction.
[VIDEO: More baby boomers selling businesses]
Dr. Larry Zonis, a podiatrist, has been getting people properly on their feet for decades. He cares deeply about his patients.
"I always wanted to be helpful to people around me and figured this would be a good way to do it," Dr. Zonis says.
His blood, sweat and tears have gone into his business since becoming a doctor back in 1974.
"It was a little scary. When you are in school they don't teach you how to run a business. They teach you all the medical aspects," he says.
Now he is putting his Scottsdale office and operation up for sale as he prepares for retirement. Finding a buyer is about more than just the money to him.
It's been rough finding the right person to take over.
"I think it's important to whomever I sell it that they have the same philosophy as far as patient care and treatment just to continue on in the way we have been doing it," Zonis says.
[READ MORE: CBS 5 This Morning stories]
Scott Roelofs runs RCG Valuation and Monetization, a financial consulting company for business owners.
"We have seen a much larger trend of baby boomers trying to transition that business. One of the key things people don't understand is how involved the owner is," Roelofs says. "How they feel about transitioning the business to someone they don't know. You are very tied to your customers, your clients, and you want them to be taken care of essentially the same way you would take care of things."
Seniors selling their companies are very particular which is why sometimes they often have a tough time sealing a deal.
"We were able to help a lot of people feel good, walk more appropriately and enjoy their lives. It's made me feel good, because they feel good," Dr. Zonis says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.