PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you are getting close to retirement, here's an idea for you: Storylines Cruise Line is catering specifically to baby boomers who would be open to retiring someplace better than an ocean view, how about living on the ocean?
Storylines has already started selling it's more than 600 cabins on a luxury cruise ship. It would make retirement exciting for the adventurous retiree.
[WATCH: Cruise line offering 'floating retirement']
"We came up with it together. We were at a family style lunch on Christmas day and a lot of people were talking about living at sea. We come from a real estate background," says Shannon Lee, co-founder of Storylines. "We spent a couple of years basically working out if this could be a real thing for the age group that wants to buy, so we came up with a product for the elder retirees."
"We start mid next year from Europe and spending the first six months around the Mediterranean and UK area and we progress from there," says Alister Punter, co-founder.
[READ MORE: CBS 5 This Morning stories]
So is it worth it? A new mortgage payment for a front-row seat to a global lifestyle after you retired.
The 'floating retirement' homes will start in the low $300,000.
